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NEIL OLIVER: WILL WE REMAIN SILENT WHILE A DARK TIDE SLIDES EVER CLOSER TO OUR OWN SHORES?
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110 views • November 29, 2021
Nov 20, 2021
Neil Oliver: Will we remain silent while such a dark tide slides ever closer to our own shores, one country at a time?
Neil Oliver discusses Austria's decision to go into another lockdown.
Download the GB News App to watch live wherever you are, catch up with all our shows and get the latest news from the GBN family. https://www.gbnews.uk/freegbapp
Neil Oliver: Will we remain silent while such a dark tide slides ever closer to our own shores, one country at a time?
Neil Oliver discusses Austria's decision to go into another lockdown.
Download the GB News App to watch live wherever you are, catch up with all our shows and get the latest news from the GBN family. https://www.gbnews.uk/freegbapp
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