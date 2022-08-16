New Coverstone Dream: Hail to the Chief 08/16/2022

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Today Pastor Stan interprets the latest dream from Pastor Dana Coverstone called: “Hail to the Chief”. We also take a look at a similar dream called “The Two Dolls”. We need to pray for our nation brothers and sisters. We need to heed the warning from the Lord and make sure we are prepared.
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