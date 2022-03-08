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A Voice Of Freedom with Ernst Zündel Number 36 - John Ball Dissects Schindler's Plaszow camp
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40 views • March 08, 2022
This is the two thirty-sixth episode in the "A Voice Of Freedom" series titled - John Ball Dissects Schindler's Plaszow Camp - produced by Samisdat Publishers and directed by Ernst Zundel.
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johnholocaustcanadaholohoaxhorror filmsworld war 2persecutiondirectornational socialismhomeernstholocaust denialernst zundelepisode 36historical revisionismjohn balljohn ball dissectsjohn ball dissects schindlersjohn ball dissects schindlers plaszowjohn ball dissects schindlers plaszow campgerman nationalismsamisdat publishersa voice of freedom
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