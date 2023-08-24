Situation update. Geopolitical & political news and how to keep your family together.

In this episode of TishTalk, I review the geopolitical and political news from the world over the past few weeks including; the Republican Primary debate, Colonel Douglas MacGregor on the war in Ukraine, the coup in Niger, BRICS + summit and financial implications for the dollar, Canada's 3 provinces push back on gender ideology, more fear mongering and a personals story on why it is important in this 5GW to respond with love to those who attack or slander us (especially our families).



