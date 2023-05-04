Create New Account
Watch Fox News Pathetically Try To Smear Tucker Carlson
The New American
Published 21 hours ago |

If you already didn't have a reason enough to turn off fox news, now you have even more reasons. It's official, Fox News executives are as dumb as Bud Light executives. 


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented. 

Video Sources:

1. Patriot News Network - Leaked Video: Tucker Carlson Blasts Fox Nation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gSomB3Ibek


2. Wall Street Journal - How Tucker Carlson’s Vulgar Messages Helped Seal His Fox News Exit | WSJ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EWHCHkI1bk&t=1s

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

