Watch Fox News Pathetically Try To Smear Tucker Carlson

If you already didn't have a reason enough to turn off fox news, now you have even more reasons. It's official, Fox News executives are as dumb as Bud Light executives.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
