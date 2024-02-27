New Liberty Monks Episode

Nephilim: The Unholy Product of the Unholy Alliance - L.A. Marzulli

Biblical truth seeker L.A. Marzulli joins the Liberty Monks to reveal the shocking news that the Nephilim are real and still ruling the world today!





L. A. Marzulli, a prolific author, lecturer, and filmmaker, gained recognition for his bestselling Nephilim Trilogy. His work led to an honorary doctorate and a Gold Medallion award. Marzulli's series, "On the Trail of the Nephilim," uncovers evidence of ancient giants, while his collaboration with Richard Shaw produced the acclaimed "Watchers" series. Marzulli's team conducted DNA tests on elongated skulls from Peru, yielding groundbreaking results. He also researched and filmed documentaries on phenomena like the Fatima apparitions. Following Shaw's passing, Marzulli joined forces with Gil Zimmerman to continue their UFO series, aiming to release the final installments by early 2024. A leading figure in supernatural research, Marzulli lectures widely on UFOs, Nephilim, and ancient prophecies across various media platforms.





You can find L.A.'s work and research at ⁠https://lamarzulli.net/⁠





