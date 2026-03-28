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Maria Zeee - The Reason Bitcoin Has Outperformed Other Assets During the War
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Daily Pulse 225 | Jonathan Rose joins us to discuss interesting news: Bitcoin has been outperforming other asset classes during the Iran war, and billionaires are still betting big on it. This indicates the possibility that they know the fiat system is coming to a close soon and in amongst digital currencies on the rise, Bitcoin could be set to come out on top.
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