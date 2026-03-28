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Maria Zeee - The Reason Bitcoin Has Outperformed Other Assets During the War
Tanjerea
Tanjerea
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 Daily Pulse 225  | Jonathan Rose joins us to discuss interesting news: Bitcoin has been outperforming other asset classes during the Iran war, and billionaires are still betting big on it. This indicates the possibility that they know the fiat system is coming to a close soon and in amongst digital currencies on the rise, Bitcoin could be set to come out on top.

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irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenkennedyputindepopulationkamala harristulsi gabbardfaucimuskmodernapfizerklaus schwabnuclear-warmaria zeeebreanna morellodr kirk elliot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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