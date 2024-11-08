BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CTP (S2E73, 20241109) No You Can Not Rest (not Finished, Next Phase) BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 5 months ago

No You CAN NOT REST, 

The Election STILL IS NOT OVER,

several USHouse and USSenate seats still not finalized....

HEY GANG... I am SO WORN OUT with all this Election stuff and IT AIN'T OVER,

not referring to JUST that morons in AZ and CA are slowing things down, dragging out, UNABLE OR UNWILLING do their Jobs not matters THEY MUST BE FIRED like DeSantis cleaned MiamiDade and THEY got all FL results done/in before MIDNIGHT. NO MORE EXCUSES!!! USHouse and USSenate numbers STILL IN QUESTION.

But I mean BEYOND THAT - my TLB piece this w/e (Sat 9th) about:

NO YOU CAN NOT REST (part 1)

YOU DO NOT get to go back to Sleep.

NOTHING IS FINISHED, just a different Phase and we need BEGIN on/for 2026 IMMEDIATELY!!!

The Left, EVIL, never Sleeps, we must not either if we're to thwart that EVIL.

Keywords
trumpelectionconstitutionfootballconservativechristhousecommunismeconomycongresssenategoprepublicaneconomics2024gerrymanderingcommunitytulsirfkelonelection 2024vanceelection2024redistrictingpotus47
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy