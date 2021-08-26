COVID-19: It's easy to get people to do what you want, just convince them they are under attack

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The two-part series is titled "2020: A Propaganda Masterpiece Parts 1&2 | Perspectives on the Pandemic | Mark Crispin Miller".
Prof. Mark Crispin Miller's website:
https://markcrispinmiller.com/
Mark Crispin Miller is Professor of Media, Culture and Communication at New York University. His research interests include modern propaganda, history and tactics of advertising, American film, and media ownership.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News