BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Underground - A Hidden Reality and The True Story of Phil Schneider
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5176 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
163 views • 2 days ago

The Underground - A Hidden Reality and The True Story of Phil Schneider


——————————————————————

CHECK OUT: Post-Jab Detox Protocol For The Vaccinated

https://guardwellhealth.com/pvp

—————————————————


The Underground - A Hidden Reality and The True Story of Phil Schneider


Phil Schneider died in 1996. Previous to his death he had been on tour across the United States speaking out about various subjects including his involvement with building a secret underground base in Dulce, New Mexico for the military. During this time, he said to have had an encounter with a violent E.T race in the late 1970's which would change his whole world reality immediately after. This documentary explores some of the information Phil Schneider spoke about to the public in the 1990's by examining each claim in detail with expert opinions from Richard Dolan, Richard Sauder, Neil Gould and Cynthia Drayer (Phil's Ex-Wife).


In this documentary you will find never before published photo's of Phil's Autopsy, documents about the Philadelphia Experiment from Oscar Schneider's files (Phil's father) and a very well explained background about Underground Bases.


This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credits, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.

Fall of the Cabal Series by Janet Ossebaard.


Fair Use Notice:

Use the information found in the videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before coming to your own conclusions.


Watch: THE FALL OF THE CABAL by Janet Ossebaard

https://rumble.com/c/FallOfCabalSeries1


Watch: THE FALL OF THE CABAL: THE SEQUEL by Janet Ossebaard

https://rumble.com/c/c-1521575


Watch: COVID-19 DOCUMENTARY by Janet Ossebaard

https://rumble.com/c/c-1501925


Watch: OUT OF SHADOWS

Documentary Exposing Satanism in High Places

https://rumble.com/c/c-1518895


Watch: Out of Babylon by David Straight

https://rumble.com/c/OutOfBabylonDavidStraight


Watch: David Straight in Utah - Discern for Yourselves

https://rumble.com/c/DavidStraightUtah


Shared from and subscribe to:

The Underground - A Hidden Reality and The True Story of Phil Schneider

https://rumble.com/c/TheUndergroundPhilSchneider/videos?e9s=src_v1_cbl

Keywords
alienstruthconspiracyantarcticaentitiesunderground bunkers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy