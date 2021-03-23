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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Investigative Judgement On Trial - What's Up Prof 56
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82 views • March 23, 2021
In Episode 56 we discuss the Biblical foundation for the investigative judgement, and the importance thereof. We also discuss some questions such as "Did Jesus preach to the dead?", "Can man forgive sins according to John 20:21-23?", "Is Satan's personification of Jesus' Second Coming happening before or after the close of probation?", "What does it mean to walk in the spirit?", "What is the anti-type of the 40 year wandering in the wilderness?" and "How close is the second exodus?". And we also expound on the wonderful teaching of Righteousness by Faith.
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#InvestigativeJudgement, #RighteousnessByFaith, #CloseOfProbation, #JesusPreachingInHell, #WalterVeith, #What'sUpProf56, #SecondComing
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oOoBASMrTyUBSltYcx0jA/join
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XcZLhwVl0ESa/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adafrica
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveries-Africa:5
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
#InvestigativeJudgement, #RighteousnessByFaith, #CloseOfProbation, #JesusPreachingInHell, #WalterVeith, #What'sUpProf56, #SecondComing
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