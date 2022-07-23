Dutch Farmers & Truckers Overtake Amsterdam in Defiance of Globalism & Agenda 2030

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HOOOONK! Dutch Farmers and Truckers Overtake Amsterdam In Defiance of Globalism and Agenda 2030
Notice the presence of Canadian flags in solidarity with their initial efforts. Ottawa started it; Amsterdam follows through.
Source: https://twitter.com/RadioGenova/status/1550817433212026880?s=20&t=TiigKuc4V0saAMDLJb0lLg
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