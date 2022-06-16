THE BAD WAR: Chapter 4, 1933-1939, June 16, 2022

THE RISE OF HITLER AND THE PLOT TO TAKE HIM DOWNThe Truth Never Taught about WWII

You can buy this book physically and many of Mike King's books at his site,

https://www.realhistorychan.com/banned-books.html

PDF https://ia801304.us.archive.org/3/items/TheBadWarTheTruthNEVERTaughtAboutWorldWarII/TheBadWarTheTruthNeverTaughtAboutWorldWarIiversion2MikeKing.pdf





Mike King - THE REAL HISTORY CHANNEL

realhistorychan.com/anyt-04262021.html

[email protected]

[email protected]



