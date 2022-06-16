THE BAD WAR: Chapter 4, 1933-1939, June 16, 2022

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THE RISE OF HITLER AND THE PLOT TO TAKE HIM DOWNThe Truth Never Taught about WWII
You can buy this book physically and many of Mike King's books at his site,
https://www.realhistorychan.com/banned-books.html
PDF https://ia801304.us.archive.org/3/items/TheBadWarTheTruthNEVERTaughtAboutWorldWarII/TheBadWarTheTruthNeverTaughtAboutWorldWarIiversion2MikeKing.pdf
Mike King - THE REAL HISTORY CHANNEL
realhistorychan.com/anyt-04262021.html