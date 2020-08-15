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Back the Blue: Episode 1. Criminals in Police Uniforms.
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5 views • August 15, 2020
Episode 1 of "Back the Blue", a neutral reporting on crimes committed by law enforcement.
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Sources:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/cops-savagely-beat-handcuffed-man/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSAnY0I-jHM&;feature=emb_logo
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/teens-held-at-gunpoint-cops-mistake-criminals/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDnvZRDBlRY/?utm_source=ig_embed&;utm_campaign=loading
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/cops-hold-man-gunpoint-5-minutes-filming/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://www.rt.com/usa/498072-millie-weaver-documentary-arrest-shadowgate/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdSmuLwpAiE&;feature=emb_logo
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/americans-amendment-film-police-appeals-court-rules/
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/no-jail-cops-beat-innocent-elderly-man-front-yard/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUOoRiI8HVU&;feature=emb_logo
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/stoney-ramirez-shooting-backing-out/?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7DJqQXi664&;feature=youtu.beutm_source=getresponse&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/state-trooper-mask-power-trip/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tW54b8Ow-7I&;feature=emb_logo
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/police-state-kamala-harris/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/police-threaten-family-at-their-home-after-complaining-on-facebook-that-a-cop-killed-their-dog/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/5-cops-nurse-charged-neville-medical-emergency/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBh0fNVdccs
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/good-cops-punished-bad-cop-cleared/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/watch-cops-strap-man-in-medical-emergency-into-restraint-chair-taser-him-until-he-dies/?
utm_source=getresponse&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQgDi5yyLfg&;feature=emb_logo
https://wvmetronews.com/2020/08/05/westover-police-accused-of-using-excessive-in-federal-lawsuit/
https://wvmetronews.com/2020/08/05/westover-police-accused-of-using-excessive-in-federal-lawsuit/
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/watch-get-your-ass-out-here-boy-cops-rip-innocent-black-man-from-his-home-literally-break-his-face/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
hMy Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXlrlq_TLWFSDBQUWuZU6tES
My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4
Other Channels:
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BgElNaoKAoii/
BNT Channel: https://brandnewtube.com/@addyadds
GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds
My Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://www.twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
https://www.facebook.com/OneAddyAdds
Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
Sources:
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/cops-savagely-beat-handcuffed-man/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSAnY0I-jHM&;feature=emb_logo
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/teens-held-at-gunpoint-cops-mistake-criminals/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDnvZRDBlRY/?utm_source=ig_embed&;utm_campaign=loading
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/cops-hold-man-gunpoint-5-minutes-filming/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://www.rt.com/usa/498072-millie-weaver-documentary-arrest-shadowgate/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdSmuLwpAiE&;feature=emb_logo
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/americans-amendment-film-police-appeals-court-rules/
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/no-jail-cops-beat-innocent-elderly-man-front-yard/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUOoRiI8HVU&;feature=emb_logo
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/stoney-ramirez-shooting-backing-out/?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7DJqQXi664&;feature=youtu.beutm_source=getresponse&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/state-trooper-mask-power-trip/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tW54b8Ow-7I&;feature=emb_logo
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/police-state-kamala-harris/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/police-threaten-family-at-their-home-after-complaining-on-facebook-that-a-cop-killed-their-dog/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/5-cops-nurse-charged-neville-medical-emergency/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBh0fNVdccs
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/good-cops-punished-bad-cop-cleared/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/watch-cops-strap-man-in-medical-emergency-into-restraint-chair-taser-him-until-he-dies/?
utm_source=getresponse&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQgDi5yyLfg&;feature=emb_logo
https://wvmetronews.com/2020/08/05/westover-police-accused-of-using-excessive-in-federal-lawsuit/
https://wvmetronews.com/2020/08/05/westover-police-accused-of-using-excessive-in-federal-lawsuit/
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/watch-get-your-ass-out-here-boy-cops-rip-innocent-black-man-from-his-home-literally-break-his-face/?utm_source=getresponse&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=rssfeednewsletter&utm_content=The+Free+Thought+Project+Newsletter
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