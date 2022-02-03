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Covid-19, Ivermectin was always the solution. Japan proves it!
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141 views • February 03, 2022
Posted 01February2022 TFIglobal: " Ivermectin was always the solution. Japan proves it!"
In the past two years, Ivermectin has saved innumerable lives of people infected with the novel Coronavirus and consequently suffering from Covid-19. The drug has proven to be effective in helping the human body fight a Covid-19 infection, and yet, the drug has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States of America.
In the past two years, Ivermectin has saved innumerable lives of people infected with the novel Coronavirus and consequently suffering from Covid-19. The drug has proven to be effective in helping the human body fight a Covid-19 infection, and yet, the drug has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the United States of America.
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