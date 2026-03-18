🎵Japanese Wheel in the Sky

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A lo-fi chill, sophisticated Japanese fusion track at 77BPM, Begins with cinematic textures, walking double bass, and smooth brushed drums, layered with a steady jazz groove, Shamisen leads the melody, accented by subtle koto phrases, while powerful taiko punctuates dynamic sections
[Verse 1]
Winter's here again oh Lord
Haven't been home in a year or more
I hope they hold on a little longer
[Verse 2]
Sent a letter on a long summer day
Made of silver not of clay
Ooh I've been running down this dusty road
[Chorus]
Ooh the wheel in the sky keeps on turning
I don't know where I'll be tomorrow
Wheel in the sky keeps on turning
[Verse 3]
I've been trying to make it home
I got to make it before too long
Ooh I can't take this very much longer
[Verse 4]
I'm stranded in the sleet and rain
Don't think I'm ever gonna make it home again
The morning sun is rising it's kissing the day
[Chorus]
Ooh the wheel in the sky keeps on turning
I don't know where I'll be tomorrow
Wheel in the sky keeps me yearning
For tomorrow
[Bridge]
(Instrumental)
[Chorus]
Ooh the wheel in the sky keeps on turning
I don't know where I'll be tomorrow
Wheel in the sky keeps me yearning
Ooh (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)