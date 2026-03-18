🎵Japanese Wheel in the Sky

A lo-fi chill, sophisticated Japanese fusion track at 77BPM, Begins with cinematic textures, walking double bass, and smooth brushed drums, layered with a steady jazz groove, Shamisen leads the melody, accented by subtle koto phrases, while powerful taiko punctuates dynamic sections

[Verse 1]

Winter's here again oh Lord

Haven't been home in a year or more

I hope they hold on a little longer



[Verse 2]

Sent a letter on a long summer day

Made of silver not of clay

Ooh I've been running down this dusty road



[Chorus]

Ooh the wheel in the sky keeps on turning

I don't know where I'll be tomorrow

Wheel in the sky keeps on turning



[Verse 3]

I've been trying to make it home

I got to make it before too long

Ooh I can't take this very much longer



[Verse 4]

I'm stranded in the sleet and rain

Don't think I'm ever gonna make it home again

The morning sun is rising it's kissing the day



[Chorus]

Ooh the wheel in the sky keeps on turning

I don't know where I'll be tomorrow

Wheel in the sky keeps me yearning

For tomorrow



[Bridge]

(Instrumental)



[Chorus]

Ooh the wheel in the sky keeps on turning

I don't know where I'll be tomorrow

Wheel in the sky keeps me yearning

Ooh (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

