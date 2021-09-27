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BOOSTER SHOT IN THE DARK
As the initial wave of two-dose mRNA vaccines are failing, boosters are now being rushed into the arms of millions around the world, absent any convincing scientific evidence and even less data on their safety. Many in Israel, the first country to green-light ‘boosters for all’ over 12 yrs old, are already having major issues.
#CovidBoosters #Boosters #FDA #Pfizer #Moderna #Israel #VaccineEfficacy #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW234
POSTED: September 27, 2021