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New Video Confirms NO WOUND or Bleeding from Crisis Actor Ashli Babbit's Neck - Fake Capitol Siege 2021
Truth Planet Z
Truth Planet Z
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1926 views • January 16, 2021
Ashli Babbit's real name is Ashley Nylen. She and her husband are both government employees. See our previous videos for more details on this.

Through close relative Jesper Nylen, Ashli is connected to a British military supply firm. This makes it appear that there are at least TWO military firms involved in the 2020 vote fraud crimes, and then the subsequent staged distraction / coverup of the D.C staged "Capitol siege." The other military contractor is Leonardo SpA, from which the commands were sent to the DOMINION voting machines, in order to "adjust" the vote count for Biden.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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