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New Video Confirms NO WOUND or Bleeding from Crisis Actor Ashli Babbit's Neck - Fake Capitol Siege 2021
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1926 views • January 16, 2021
Ashli Babbit's real name is Ashley Nylen. She and her husband are both government employees. See our previous videos for more details on this.
Through close relative Jesper Nylen, Ashli is connected to a British military supply firm. This makes it appear that there are at least TWO military firms involved in the 2020 vote fraud crimes, and then the subsequent staged distraction / coverup of the D.C staged "Capitol siege." The other military contractor is Leonardo SpA, from which the commands were sent to the DOMINION voting machines, in order to "adjust" the vote count for Biden.
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Through close relative Jesper Nylen, Ashli is connected to a British military supply firm. This makes it appear that there are at least TWO military firms involved in the 2020 vote fraud crimes, and then the subsequent staged distraction / coverup of the D.C staged "Capitol siege." The other military contractor is Leonardo SpA, from which the commands were sent to the DOMINION voting machines, in order to "adjust" the vote count for Biden.
voting fraud, 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, video, documentation, felony, polling, ballots, fake ballots, watermark, Steve Pieczenik, DHS, CIA, Federal, White House, presidential race, electronic voting, software, Diebold, rigged, ballot stuffing, tampering, black box voting, evidence, prosecution, election results, winner, media, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, complicity, registrar of voters, democracy, republic, Ruby Freeman, Wandrea Moss, fraudulent results, USPS, backdating, Project Veritas, proof, QR codes, ballot tracing, secrecy, hidden ballots, custody, chain of custody, verification, steal, stolen election, Giuliani, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, ballots printed in China, phone call, fake ballots from China, Ashli Babbit, false flag, hoax, fake shooting, Ashley Babbit, Ashli Babbit, Ashley Nylen
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