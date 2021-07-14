Dr. Peter McCullough | These Jabs are Killing People | Jerm Warfare - July 14 2021Dr Peter McCullough is one of the most cited doctors in the world, regarding his effective early Covid treatment.After receiving a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University, Dr. McCullough completed his medical degree as an Alpha Omega Alpha graduate from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. He went on to complete his internal medicine residency at the University of Washington in Seattle, cardiology fellowship including service as Chief Fellow at William Beaumont Hospital, and master’s degree in public health at the University of Michigan. Dr. McCullough is a consultant cardiologist and Vice Chief of Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, TX. He is a Principal Faculty in internal medicine for the Texas A & M University Health Sciences Center. Dr. McCullough is an internationally recognized authority on the role of chronic kidney disease as a cardiovascular risk state with > 1000 publications and > 500 citations in the National Library of Medicine.In other words, he knows what he’s talking about.Please listen to his conversation with me. It’s superb.Here’s the takeaway.Covid isn’t scary. Don’t listen to the fearmongering.Early treatment is cheap and effective.If you’re under 50, then you really have nothing to worry about.Masks and social distancing don’t work. In fact, they make everything worse.Ivermectin and HCQ work.Avoid Covid vaccines. They do not work properly and are creating more illness.This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.⁣Dr Peter McCullough, Jerm Warfare, Covid -19 Vaccines, July 14 2021