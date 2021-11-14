"PLANDEMIC" DEPOPULATION THRU - VIRUS, VACCINES, GEOENGINEERING DR. JUDY MIKOVITS DR. DAVID MARTIN

"PLANDEMIC" Depopulation Plan Exposed thru Covid Virus's, Vaccines and GeoEngineering Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. David Martin



Documentary that connects the dots between the media, the medical industry, politics and the financial industry to unmask the shocking conflicts of interests between the key players of the COVID-19 pandemic to depopulate the earth and subdue humanity to economic slavery.



“You can’t believe a single thing they say

about the coronavirus—NOTHING! That

doesn’t mean there’s not a new and deadly

bioweapon out there, because there is.”

— Intelligence Analyst and Former U.S. Army Officer



The premiere of Plandemic: Indoctornation, featuring white collar crime investigator, Dr. David Martin, set a world record with 2 million viewers attending the global livestream. The series was smeared by critics as “dangerous conspiracy theory.” US media took unprecedented measures to make the masses look the other way.



When Dr. Mikovits made the bold claim that COVID-19 was manipulated in a lab, she was smeared as “crazy”.



When Dr. Martin exposed the patents and paper trail proving that that Dr. Fauci was covertly funding dangerous gain of function research at the Wuhan Lab, critics laughed.

One year later, they were no longer laughing. Through various independent investigations and accredited studies, every major claim made within the Plandemic series has been validated as accurate. The tide is turning. Truth is emerging.

The Plandemic series is now being hailed by many for being first to warn the world of the agenda to reduce the liberties of citizens through medical tyranny.



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