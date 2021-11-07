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SMHP: Year 2024 - That Is When The World Will End! [06.11.202]
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11 views • November 07, 2021
The title is just representing the subject matter. I am not trying to predict the end of the world for all of you who want to comment just based on the title. These videos aren't for everyone. This is the type of content that helped me connect lots of dots so I hope it does the same for others. Do your own research on the content in this video. Take it all with a grain of salt. None of us have all the answers. I'm not trying to predict anything here. I just want you to have this information so you can look into it for yourselves. Time seems to be speeding up. You are not promised your next breath or next tomorrow. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him!
*SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
LXXXVIII finis temporis - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmt5LlxFlX7_NlB0fvEXRjg
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TheologyEd - https://www.youtube.com/user/TheologyEd
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EntertheStars - https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars
8,062 views Nov 6, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
17.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/A9bBtHiUqn8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSuj_8zaUn4FwvSAPO8m8iw
*SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
LXXXVIII finis temporis - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmt5LlxFlX7_NlB0fvEXRjg
.........
TheologyEd - https://www.youtube.com/user/TheologyEd
.........
EntertheStars - https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars
8,062 views Nov 6, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions
17.9K subscribers
https://youtu.be/A9bBtHiUqn8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSuj_8zaUn4FwvSAPO8m8iw
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