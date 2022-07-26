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What 'IF' a Contagious Joe Biden Gave Justin Trudeau the New Monkeypox Variant?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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31 views • July 26, 2022

The Monkeypox Virus is about to go viral, much like the Covid Pandemic took off on March 11, 2020 when the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus a Global Pandemic. As we approach August 1st and the WHO's request to have control over how EVERY country handles their Global Pandemics we are going to watch the rhetoric build-up from G7 countries as to why the Monkeypox virus is so concerning. Today Joe Biden will be addressing the Monkeypox narrative and I will be following him. This is the new HOT button with the Globalists, as is climate change.


Longer video where this clip came from:


"One Good Thing About Monkeypox: Unlike Covid, We Will Know For Sure Which Politician Has the Pox When They Tell Us" https://youtu.be/3ZIziNmXYm8


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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