What 'IF' a Contagious Joe Biden Gave Justin Trudeau the New Monkeypox Variant?

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The Monkeypox Virus is about to go viral, much like the Covid Pandemic took off on March 11, 2020 when the World Health Organization declared the Coronavirus a Global Pandemic. As we approach August 1st and the WHO's request to have control over how EVERY country handles their Global Pandemics we are going to watch the rhetoric build-up from G7 countries as to why the Monkeypox virus is so concerning. Today Joe Biden will be addressing the Monkeypox narrative and I will be following him. This is the new HOT button with the Globalists, as is climate change.
Longer video where this clip came from:
"One Good Thing About Monkeypox: Unlike Covid, We Will Know For Sure Which Politician Has the Pox When They Tell Us" https://youtu.be/3ZIziNmXYm8
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