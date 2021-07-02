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'The Naked Truth' Documentary 1997 #Paedophilepriests #Catholicchurch [31.01.2021]
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12 views • July 02, 2021
Are things connected about LGBTIQA+ and Pedophiles?
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile... Documented [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
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WE KNOW that Egyptian, Roman, Greek, and other mythology originated from man's imagination to explain the natural world, but are modern religions so different? The Naked Truth traces the origins of modern religions back to stories from numerous ancient civilizations.
Due to the lack of science and facts, stories were created by our ancient ancestors in provide explanations to the amazing, bizarre, frightening, but natural wonders of the world.
Earthquakes, volcanoes, tornadoes, lightning, hurricanes, and other forces of nature could not be explained such a long time ago, so stories and tales were created by the human imagination to provide answers to these unexplainable natural occurrences.
Child Sexual Abuse is a crime. Child sexual abuse by Clergy can lead to PTSD, DEPRESSION, SELF HARM, AND EVEN SUICIDE.
Call Lifeline on 131144 for 24/7 Crisis Support or
Call 1800RESPECT/1800 737 732 and visit https://Whiteribbon.org.au This 24-hour national sexual assault, family and domestic violence counselling line for any Australian who has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence and/or sexual assault.
If you require assistance or if you would like to talk to a trained professional about the issues described in this video, please call:
Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800. Contact http//www.lifeline.org or if you're concerned about child welfare, an adult or friend in need of immediate help call 000.
Subscribe for more videos from 'Justice Warriors': www.youtube.com/c/justicewarriors
Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/metoo_mikey
79 views Jan 31, 2021
Justice Warriors
1.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YBwTGMqlVxU
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile... Documented [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
--
WE KNOW that Egyptian, Roman, Greek, and other mythology originated from man's imagination to explain the natural world, but are modern religions so different? The Naked Truth traces the origins of modern religions back to stories from numerous ancient civilizations.
Due to the lack of science and facts, stories were created by our ancient ancestors in provide explanations to the amazing, bizarre, frightening, but natural wonders of the world.
Earthquakes, volcanoes, tornadoes, lightning, hurricanes, and other forces of nature could not be explained such a long time ago, so stories and tales were created by the human imagination to provide answers to these unexplainable natural occurrences.
Child Sexual Abuse is a crime. Child sexual abuse by Clergy can lead to PTSD, DEPRESSION, SELF HARM, AND EVEN SUICIDE.
Call Lifeline on 131144 for 24/7 Crisis Support or
Call 1800RESPECT/1800 737 732 and visit https://Whiteribbon.org.au This 24-hour national sexual assault, family and domestic violence counselling line for any Australian who has experienced, or is at risk of, family and domestic violence and/or sexual assault.
If you require assistance or if you would like to talk to a trained professional about the issues described in this video, please call:
Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800. Contact http//www.lifeline.org or if you're concerned about child welfare, an adult or friend in need of immediate help call 000.
Subscribe for more videos from 'Justice Warriors': www.youtube.com/c/justicewarriors
Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/metoo_mikey
79 views Jan 31, 2021
Justice Warriors
1.82K subscribers
https://youtu.be/YBwTGMqlVxU
Keywords
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