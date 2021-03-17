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Spotify Censoring Songs That Contain Misinformation
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1 view • March 17, 2021
In a flashback to how art that offended the Soviet regime was blacklisted, streaming giant Spotify is now censoring song lyrics that contain “misinformation.”
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605144a5c8a63a485af89833
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605144a5c8a63a485af89833
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