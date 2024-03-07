"With the Help of God, Slavery Will Return, the Non-Jews Will Want to Be Our Slaves" – Israeli Rabbi Eliezer Kashtiel - Gentiles "Have Genetic Problems." 😱

"With the Help of God, Slavery Will Return, the Non-Jews Will Want to Be Our Slaves" – Rabbi Eliezer Kashtiel
Israeli war cabinet officials - including PM Netanyahu - have made recent visits to this contentious religious military academy in a settlement in the West Bank, who believe gentiles "have genetic problems."
Israel is a Jewish supremacist state.
Cynthia... exactly who is their God? It's so easy for me to see who they worship.
