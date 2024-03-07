Create New Account
"With the Help of God, Slavery Will Return, the Non-Jews Will Want to Be Our Slaves" – Israeli Rabbi Eliezer Kashtiel - Gentiles "Have Genetic Problems." 😱
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
"With the Help of God, Slavery Will Return, the Non-Jews Will Want to Be Our Slaves" – Rabbi Eliezer Kashtiel

Israeli war cabinet officials - including PM Netanyahu - have made recent visits to this contentious religious military academy in a settlement in the West Bank, who believe gentiles "have genetic problems."  

Israel is a Jewish supremacist state.

Cynthia... exactly who is their God?  It's so easy for me to see who they worship. 

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

