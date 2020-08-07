The Great Hijacking of Humanity

Humanity is being hijacked by our own government, the deep state, and

possibly other nefarious sources. We've all but lost our democracy and

are speeding towards fascism. Our freedom of speech and the press have

been compromised as censorship is becoming commonplace and medical

mandates are being imposed against our will. Personal agendas of high

ranking health care officials are taking precedence over the good of the

people. And, we the people are just taking it without a fight. Why?



It is simple! A pandemic of fear has been engineered that has some

similarities to what happened in Nazi Germany. We have been convinced

that a simple flu is taking over the world and that an Armageddon will

be the consequence if we don't acquiesce to the outrageous mandates that

our health authorities have implemented. Actually, what is happening can

be turned into something very positive. We are witnessing what is

happening and beginning to realize that we must step up to the plate and

restore democracy starting at the grass roots level. The buck stops with

us. If we don't rise to the occasion and take charge of our government

and its policies who will? It could be that Pogo was right after all, we

have found the enemy...