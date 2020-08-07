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The Great Hijacking of Humanity
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38 views • August 07, 2020
Humanity is being hijacked by our own government, the deep state, and
possibly other nefarious sources. We've all but lost our democracy and
are speeding towards fascism. Our freedom of speech and the press have
been compromised as censorship is becoming commonplace and medical
mandates are being imposed against our will. Personal agendas of high
ranking health care officials are taking precedence over the good of the
people. And, we the people are just taking it without a fight. Why?
It is simple! A pandemic of fear has been engineered that has some
similarities to what happened in Nazi Germany. We have been convinced
that a simple flu is taking over the world and that an Armageddon will
be the consequence if we don't acquiesce to the outrageous mandates that
our health authorities have implemented. Actually, what is happening can
be turned into something very positive. We are witnessing what is
happening and beginning to realize that we must step up to the plate and
restore democracy starting at the grass roots level. The buck stops with
us. If we don't rise to the occasion and take charge of our government
and its policies who will? It could be that Pogo was right after all, we
have found the enemy...
possibly other nefarious sources. We've all but lost our democracy and
are speeding towards fascism. Our freedom of speech and the press have
been compromised as censorship is becoming commonplace and medical
mandates are being imposed against our will. Personal agendas of high
ranking health care officials are taking precedence over the good of the
people. And, we the people are just taking it without a fight. Why?
It is simple! A pandemic of fear has been engineered that has some
similarities to what happened in Nazi Germany. We have been convinced
that a simple flu is taking over the world and that an Armageddon will
be the consequence if we don't acquiesce to the outrageous mandates that
our health authorities have implemented. Actually, what is happening can
be turned into something very positive. We are witnessing what is
happening and beginning to realize that we must step up to the plate and
restore democracy starting at the grass roots level. The buck stops with
us. If we don't rise to the occasion and take charge of our government
and its policies who will? It could be that Pogo was right after all, we
have found the enemy...
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