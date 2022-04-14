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EntertheStars: Two Lucifers? Debunking the Debunkers! [13.04.2022]
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70 views • April 14, 2022
'I found a blog trying to debunk our study on the two lucifers. I would like to address it publicly and differentiate Jesus from the devil. Please give your feedback to the traveler. Please be nice.'
Links:
https://www.thethirdheaventraveler.com/2018/09/another-false-teacher-exposed.html
https://biblehub.com/kjv/job/38.htm
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/1966.htm
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2014%3A11%2D13&;version=KJV
http://www.qbible.com/hebrew-old-testament/isaiah/14.html
http://lexiconcordance.com/hebrew/1966.html
https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/2.htm
https://biblehub.com/kjv/acts/16.htm#11
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%2011%3A14-15&;version=KJV
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucifer
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucifer#Roman_folklore_and_etymology
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aurora_(mythology)
3,163 views Streamed live 3 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/qINN-PatjfI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Links:
https://www.thethirdheaventraveler.com/2018/09/another-false-teacher-exposed.html
https://biblehub.com/kjv/job/38.htm
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/1966.htm
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2014%3A11%2D13&;version=KJV
http://www.qbible.com/hebrew-old-testament/isaiah/14.html
http://lexiconcordance.com/hebrew/1966.html
https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/2.htm
https://biblehub.com/kjv/acts/16.htm#11
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Corinthians%2011%3A14-15&;version=KJV
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucifer
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucifer#Roman_folklore_and_etymology
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aurora_(mythology)
3,163 views Streamed live 3 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/qINN-PatjfI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Keywords
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