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Sugar cravings are an addiction. Dr. Schachter reasons with diabetics in Gary Null Interview
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251 views • March 20, 2022
Dr. Schachter understands the situation people are in with the food issue, we always have to eat and the temptations can come up fast, like the restaurant server bringing over the bread basket.
A short clip to think about, and maybe to try harder to get behind eating real food every day, every meal, usually homemade. Gary Null has plenty of healthy food instruction, with more being uploaded every day.
A short clip to think about, and maybe to try harder to get behind eating real food every day, every meal, usually homemade. Gary Null has plenty of healthy food instruction, with more being uploaded every day.
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