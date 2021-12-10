Resilient Relationships | Live By Heart Today #44

LBHT #44 - Dawn and Wendy have a heart to heart convo about how our living agreements can allow us to bounce back from adversity and recenter ourselves with grace.



We'll talk about love and how we can reflect on the value of our relationships and the amount of love we are giving and receiving.Plus, how momentum plays a role in our relationships and avoiding burn-out.



Join us as Dawn and Wendy share how the practice of heart coherence practice can create new possibilities that lead to a life we love.



Each show is a self-contained mini-discourse that progressively compounds over its Season to support an over-arching topic of Self development.



This show is part of the Season 4 topic: Living Agreements.



Live By Heart Today is hosted by Dawn Spiegelberg, a Medical Intuitive and Coherence Coach and Wendy R Wolf, a Professional Transformation Facilitator. Produced and distributed by Retro Earth Studio.