"We stand against the greatest powers on earth" - Tehran City Council Chairman addresses the crowds at Sadeghieh Square on Islamic Republic National Day

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Chairman of the Tehran City Council addresses the crowds at Sadeghieh Square on Islamic Republic National Day:
"We stand against the greatest powers on earth — not only stand, but bring them to their knees and force them to accept our demands. Until our legitimate demands are accepted, our nation will not back down."