Maduro, legs shackled in chains, handcuffs as he was escorted across the tarmac & bag over his head - Sky News

Nicolás Maduro was in handcuffs as he was escorted across the tarmac, with his legs shackled in chains and a bag over his head. - Sky News
US... WTF!
So according to the U.S., any country can now send its domestic law enforcement into another country to “arrest” that country’s leader. You just come up with some bogus charges at home.🤷♂️