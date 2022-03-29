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3/27/2022 Miles Guo: The US has no choice but to take down the CCP. President Biden’s quote, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power”, is of great significance and has gone beyond what President Kennedy and President Regan said to the former Soviet Union. Biden’s speech in Poland will be replayed for numerous times in humanity