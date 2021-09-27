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NEA Teacher Union: Waging War on US, Freedom
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161 views • September 27, 2021
The National Education Association (NEA) has been at the forefront of the war against America and individual freedom, warns The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind the Deep State. From weaponizing the nation's children via school indoctrination to weaponizing politics by getting radical leftwing globalists elected with the money they extract from teachers and taxpayers, the NEA has been key to destroying everything that is good and right. In this episode, Alex goes through the history and shows the who, what, when, where, how and more of this atrocity.
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