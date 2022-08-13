TWO HOMOSEXUALS ARRESTED FOR PRODUCING CHILD-RAPE VIDEOS OF THEIR ADOPTED CHILDREN

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Jim Crenshaw
Calling them a couple. A man and his husband? Call them what they are. They are not husbands, they are homosexual child molesting bastards. Drag them out and hang them in public as a deterrent to the rest of the assholes.
This is a product of the criminal child welfare system. Stealing children and giving them over homosexuals to molest. The people involved in providing them the children should be shot. They case workers, the lawyers and the judges, along with any state officials. They are all guilty.
Source: TrustChristORGoToHell: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SCd9pKbjV1ED/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKjt9flpfV9s/