Nine Reasons Why the Christian Secret Rapture Doctrine is False
Published 15 hours ago

There is no rapture before the final day. This is a false doctrine popular with US evangelical Christian Southerners. The most reasonable interpretation of the work of Scofield is that it is neither honest nor valid.  As such, it should have the whistle blown, for it is properly outside the line of valid Christianity.  It seems many evangelicals are trying to disengage themselves from what now appears to be a tottering wreck, a wreck erected by Darby, Arno Gaebelein and C. I. Scofield.   The Scofield Reference Bible did, and is doing, a great disservice to the Kingdom of God.

Keywords
rapturefalsedoctrine

