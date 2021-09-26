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Van der Zwaan: The 'Plasma Event' debunks the Globe. [26.09.2021]
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66 views • September 26, 2021
- 'Which year do you guys think that this event will take place? 2024? 2025? 2030? Any guess?'
Hmmmm...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+Plasma+Event&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=squatter+man&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Epcom&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Medusa&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
and much more...
80 views Sep 26, 2021
van der Zwaan - 2.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Wg7goU5iOlE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVfDp2LubFR0BHgauPQvC2w
Hmmmm...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=The+Plasma+Event&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=squatter+man&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Epcom&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Medusa&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
and much more...
80 views Sep 26, 2021
van der Zwaan - 2.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Wg7goU5iOlE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVfDp2LubFR0BHgauPQvC2w
Keywords
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