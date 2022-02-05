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Canadian Government workers standing against the tyranny. Feb. 4, Ottawa
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63 views • February 05, 2022
The government of Canada has hung their valued employees OUT TO DRY! Insisting on medical rape in order to keep their jobs. Police, nurses, government employees, truckers, police, etc. etc. ALL VICTIMS of stupid, mandates. End this Justin! and get your ass in jail. These employees did all of the important work for Canada. NOT YOU!
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