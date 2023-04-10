https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Festa_della_Madonna_della_Salute
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Maria_della_Salute
Genocidal plague doctors white candles Illuminated procession Mocking the masses on the Venice streets 2018
City of Venice - Tourism - Traditional events - The Feast-day of the Madonna della Salute...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.