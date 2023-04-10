Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Genocidal plague doctors white candles Illuminated procession Mocking the masses on the Venice streets 2018
30 views
channel image
troonatnoor
Published Yesterday |

https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Festa_della_Madonna_della_Salute



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Santa_Maria_della_Salute


Genocidal plague doctors white candles Illuminated procession Mocking the masses on the Venice streets 2018

City of Venice - Tourism - Traditional events - The Feast-day of the Madonna della Salute...

The Festa della Salute is probably the least "touristy" of the Venetian festivities and evokes strong religious feelings among the city's inhabitants. The holiday is, like the Redentore, in memory of another bout of pestilence, which lasted for two years from 1630-31, and the subsequent vow by the…



Keywords
plaguedoctorlazarettopoveglia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket