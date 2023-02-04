Demonism fully Invades Churchianity - vol 2
41 views
Volume 2 includes horrific clear evidences of both mind control and elitist control issues in areas such as:
- Jenn Johnson disgracing YHWH
- Bill Johnson's tall tales
- trojan horse alluring music
- lying to children in occult training
- total evil brainwashing of youth
-"fire tunnels"
- Bethel in bed with global elite
- data tracking and face recognition
- "soaking"
- Bethel's new name: "Global legacy"
- Kris Vallotton meets with Pope
- plus much more !
There are also some very alarming enslavement issue connections that these people are steering people into, coming up in the next two volumes!
Keywords
false preachersunbiblical preachersdemonic churcheselitist churches
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos