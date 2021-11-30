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FROM THE DESK OF THE APOSTLE NO.3...Clip from 1998 Broadcast The Word Brings Deliverance
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10 views • November 30, 2021
This is a TV Broadcast from 1998,called "The Word Brings Deliverance",and this is from the Feature called "FROM THE DESK OF THE APOSTLE NO.3...Clip from 1998 Broadcast The Word Brings Deliverance...with Apostle J.A.,and Brother Brett,and Prophet Young as guests...and The Lord using Apostle A.E.Coleman,Jr. Teaching. There is also a piece of Apostle Coleman and Apostle J.A. doing a brief TAG TEAM...you don't want to Miss this message...very informative and Bible Based...
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry, please
use our CASH APP at: $TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
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To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE,
and follow Shipping & Handling Information:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
©copyright 2021
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#THEPROPHETOFFIRE #SOUNDTHEALARM
#CLARIONCALL #RATEDHFORHOLY
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry, please
use our CASH APP at: $TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE,
and follow Shipping & Handling Information:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
©copyright 2021
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#THEPROPHETOFFIRE #SOUNDTHEALARM
#CLARIONCALL #RATEDHFORHOLY
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~
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