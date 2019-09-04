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Sony & UN: Two Angry Birds of Climate Propaganda
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6 views • September 04, 2019
William Jasper, Senior Editor of TheNewAmerican.com, joins with what he witnessed at the UN Civil Society Conference pushing climate alarmism and the partnership with Hollywood, openly bragged about by Sony as they push their propaganda on toddlers with “Angry Birds 2”
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