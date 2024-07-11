Stoltenberg slips up and admits NATO pilots will be flying F-16s

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American-made F-16 fighters jets are currently on their way to Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday during a NATO public forum of the alliance's annual summit being hosted in Washington D.C. President Biden confirmed alongside European allies that "The transfer process for these F-16s is now under way."
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/f-16-fighter-jets-are-their-way-ukraine-white-house-says
