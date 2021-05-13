© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Disturbing Truth About Our Public Health Officials
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • May 13, 2021
We're constantly told to "trust the science", but what happens when scientists become instruments of a totalitarian agenda? All this and more today, at 12PM ET. See you there!
Now live on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ManInAmerica
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
Sources:
What is Gain of Function? (GoF)
https://ahrp.org/what-is-gain-of-function-research-who-is-at-high-risk/
Fauci the Godfather of GoF
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/fauci-reportedly-relaunched-nih-gain-of-function-research-without-consulting-white-house/
Fauci GoF Research in Wuhan
https://nicholaswade.medium.com/origin-of-covid-following-the-clues-6f03564c038
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/fauci-researchers-headlined-wuhan-gain-of-function-event/
5 Facts about Tedros
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/10/5-shocking-facts-about-who-chief-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus/
China Backing Tedros
https://www.aier.org/article/whats-behind-the-whos-lockdown-mixed-messaging/
Fauch Speech (VIDEO start at 20 seconds)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEY5_WdWkbM
Now live on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ManInAmerica
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
Sources:
What is Gain of Function? (GoF)
https://ahrp.org/what-is-gain-of-function-research-who-is-at-high-risk/
Fauci the Godfather of GoF
https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/fauci-reportedly-relaunched-nih-gain-of-function-research-without-consulting-white-house/
Fauci GoF Research in Wuhan
https://nicholaswade.medium.com/origin-of-covid-following-the-clues-6f03564c038
https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/fauci-researchers-headlined-wuhan-gain-of-function-event/
5 Facts about Tedros
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/04/10/5-shocking-facts-about-who-chief-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus/
China Backing Tedros
https://www.aier.org/article/whats-behind-the-whos-lockdown-mixed-messaging/
Fauch Speech (VIDEO start at 20 seconds)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEY5_WdWkbM
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.