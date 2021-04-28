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Mom Discovers BLM Brainwashing Anthem On Spotify Christian Children's Playlist
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340 views • April 28, 2021
Posted on Instagram, Mom finds a BLM brainwashing anthem when playing a Christian playlist on Spotify.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6089a15c8c2e2712c236a852
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6089a15c8c2e2712c236a852
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