Internet of dead bodies Bluetooth MAC address corpses

At a veteran’s cemetery, a cellphone’s Bluetooth app displays several nodes in the immediate vicinity, where there is nothing but the graves of recently-buried soldiers. It appears that the graphene nano circuitry from the Death Shot is still transmitting Bluetooth signals from the corpses six feet below.
Further Info:
https://cairnsnews.org/2024/01/11/dead-and-buried-soldiers-emitting-blue-tooth-signals/
