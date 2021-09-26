© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CLOSER VIEW OF THE 'JABDEMIC BABY' | POSSIBLE PATENTED HYBRID WITH SOULLESS VACANT STARE
Follow
5
Share
Report
3627 views • September 26, 2021
Mirror ----> Jabdemic Babies - the perfect slaves of the future ?? - https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/Cmkcjkfc42w3qyP
We Have Reached a Point Now Where We Have to Understand the Level of Malevolence Behind This, the Intent Was Always to Genetically Engineer the Human Race and "Cut Off" Their Spiritual Instincts to Create a Patented Hybrid Race of Slaves That Will Be Forever Locked in to the Material World, Never Seeking Any Connection to a Higher Realm, the "Covid" Fable Was Just the Excuse They Needed to Begin This Onslaught on Humanity. People.. We Are Actually in a Fight for Humanity Itself.
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
We Have Reached a Point Now Where We Have to Understand the Level of Malevolence Behind This, the Intent Was Always to Genetically Engineer the Human Race and "Cut Off" Their Spiritual Instincts to Create a Patented Hybrid Race of Slaves That Will Be Forever Locked in to the Material World, Never Seeking Any Connection to a Higher Realm, the "Covid" Fable Was Just the Excuse They Needed to Begin This Onslaught on Humanity. People.. We Are Actually in a Fight for Humanity Itself.
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.