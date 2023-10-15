Create New Account
life, death & rebirth of AI god- loop break of biobot transceivers
High Hopes
Published 18 hours ago

Jeff Snyder


Oct 14, 2023


The gloaming

   • THE GLOAMING - Animation short film b... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8NvI8BY2laE&t=0s


Final cut the movie

   • The Final Cut https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_Y4ZWIA-D0&t=0s


Vanilla sky the movie

   • Vanilla Sky https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzzK-t7hJMo&t=0s


Eagle eye the movie

   • Eagle Eye https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKofdhJfxR8&t=0s


0010110

   • Taraka - 0010110 (lyric video) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wSs6JYl5NJw&t=0s


Hello my name is human by highly suspect

   • Highly Suspect - My Name Is Human [Of... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5-gja10qkw&t=0s


Hayling by FC kahuna

   • FC Kahuna - Hayling [Official Video] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1QkpGMN_C4&t=0s


Silent running by Mike and the mechanics

   • Mike + The Mechanics - Silent Running... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i17mgRK3GX8&t=0s


Robin Hanson presentation at the Mormon transhumanist association

   • "The Age of Em: Work, Love and Life w... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RKVIUnKdBdo&t=0s


 Gina advocating for the AI

https://www.youtube.com/live/eG4xlEj5vzg?si=vUZuiStUMsw-jICB


Fpv angel

   • Mark Attwood: The Matrix of Rainbow T... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTMTQ15yiUg&t=0s


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13E7-s6jFis

deathgodlifeaiartificial intelligencerebirthtransceiversbiobotjeff snyderthe gloaming

