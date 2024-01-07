Create New Account
EPOCH TV Documentary | No Farmers No Food: Will You Eat The Bugs? | clip
GalacticStorm
30 views
Published Sunday

"If you control the food, you control the people. That's ultimately the end goal."

EPOCH TV Documentary |  No Farmers No Food: Will You Eat The Bugs? |  clip

All around the world, unelected globalist bodies like the UN and WEF are waging war against farmers, in an attempt to seize control of the global food supply, under the banner of UN Agenda 2030—as detailed in a must-watch new documentary titled 'No Farmers, No Food: Will You Eat The Bugs?'


Watch the full documentary: https://theepochtimes.com/epochtv/nofarmersnofood-5390883?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=wideawake_media&src_src=partner&src_cmp=wideawake_media

