© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COMMANDER GOULD COMING FORWARD TO LEAD NOW- Winifred Adams [in]terview Part 1
Follow
1
Share
Report
265 views • October 01, 2021
Making Life Brighter
3.3K subscribers
MUST-LISTEN! The New Winifred Adams Show, ...Only on C-SUITE RADIO.
In the latest episode of the new Winifred Adams Show on the C-Suite Radio Network, Winifred sits down with
:COMMANDER-Gould: f
or full-closure on leadership,
his authorizations with the military,
and why we find ourselves in martial law today.
:Russell-Jay:Gould goes deep to explain the reason the citizens of the world do not yet know him as well as giving the secret behind the atomic clock!
Listen-in to find out how :COMMANDER-Gould: was beaten physically for his knowledge and authority and why today, he is ready to step forward into the world theater and why that makes the bankers, politicians, and rogue militaries fearful of losing their post. In a game of fiction vs :fact: using quantum grammar, :COMMANDER-Gould: proved himself in 1999 when taking down the political party systems he refers to as 'fiction' and replaced it with a system that serves the people in :fact.
The most compelling conversation to date, Winifred and :Russell-Jay: Gould explore his vast knowledge and position of authority with a new way for the citizens of the world, from government to banking.
Subscribe to stay with 'a finger on the pulse,' with Winifred.
3.3K subscribers
MUST-LISTEN! The New Winifred Adams Show, ...Only on C-SUITE RADIO.
In the latest episode of the new Winifred Adams Show on the C-Suite Radio Network, Winifred sits down with
:COMMANDER-Gould: f
or full-closure on leadership,
his authorizations with the military,
and why we find ourselves in martial law today.
:Russell-Jay:Gould goes deep to explain the reason the citizens of the world do not yet know him as well as giving the secret behind the atomic clock!
Listen-in to find out how :COMMANDER-Gould: was beaten physically for his knowledge and authority and why today, he is ready to step forward into the world theater and why that makes the bankers, politicians, and rogue militaries fearful of losing their post. In a game of fiction vs :fact: using quantum grammar, :COMMANDER-Gould: proved himself in 1999 when taking down the political party systems he refers to as 'fiction' and replaced it with a system that serves the people in :fact.
The most compelling conversation to date, Winifred and :Russell-Jay: Gould explore his vast knowledge and position of authority with a new way for the citizens of the world, from government to banking.
Subscribe to stay with 'a finger on the pulse,' with Winifred.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.