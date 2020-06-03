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The Leak Project Interviews Alexandra Meadors - July 12, 2016
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26 views • June 03, 2020
Rex Bear and Alexandra Meadors engage in a lively conversation regarding the new light frequencies that are coming into the Earth’s atmosphere and the amazing breakthroughs that people are experiencing globally. They discuss the Guardians who are also time travelers and their transition into awakening to their life’s purpose and missions here at this most critical time in mankind’s history.
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